The Thread: So Corny

It doesn't get any cornier than this! The Thread is ready to a-maze you at the great Godfrey Corn Maze for the annual Fall Corn Festival. Along the way, Tim and and Virginia introduce you to a company that treats its employees like family; a group that makes sure every child has a happy birthday; and an organization dedicated to providing a home environment for those who don't have one. All that, plus the joy and beauty of Ugandan Thunder. Bring the whole family to the party because we're deliver fun by the bushel, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.

