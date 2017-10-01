Arts Pop: Remembering Whitney Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The well known film, The Bodyguard , starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is coming to the stage as musical starring and R&B superstar Deborah Cox. It plays the St. Louis’ Fox Theatre October 3 - 15, 2017.

The musical is just one way that superstar singer and actress Whitney Houston's legacy lives on following her death in February 2012 at just 48 years old.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson has been looking into how Houston is being remembered.

Director Nick Broomfield recently released a documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me, that is airing on Showtime. It features candid interviews and behind the scenes performance footage in an uncensored portrait of Whitney Houston.

Another new documentary looks at the life and work of music producer, Clive Davis. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April and will debut on Apple Music on October 3. Davis has been a part of the music business since the 1960s and had a strong hand in many musical careers including, of course, Whitney Houston's.