Family heartbroken after 20-year-old woman is shot, killed outside her home

FERGUSON, MO – A woman is dead and a man in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night in Ferguson, MO.

On Sunday, family members of 20-year-old Christina Jones gathered for a candlelight vigil after the young woman was shot and killed just outside her home.

“She didn’t deserve this,” her cousin Deidre Barnes said. “She didn’t.”

Senseless – that’s how Christina Jones’ family describes what happened to the 20-year-old young woman.

Family members say Saturday night Jones was sitting in a car with her boyfriend outside her home in the 500 block of Ames Place. They tell FOX 2 Jones’ ex-boyfriend pulled up in a car, an altercation happened and a shootout started between her boyfriend and ex. Loved ones said her boyfriend was chased and shot, meanwhile Jones – still in the car – was hit multiple times.

“I wasn’t expecting this to happen to her so soon,” Barnes said.

“Its not supposed to happen,” her aunt Patrice Bell said.

Family members said Jones’ ex-boyfriend helped pull her out of the car and called for her mom inside the house before leaving the scene moments later. He hasn’t been seen since.

On Sunday, dozens of Jones’ loved ones gathered in the same spot where she tragically lost her life. They said Jones had goals of starting nursing school and was just at the starting point of her life.

“[She was getting] her own apartment,” Barnes said. “[She] had been working, chilling you know. Just cool with everybody, just laid back.”

Family members tell FOX 2 Jones’ boyfriend is still in critical condition in the hospital.

And with so many unanswered questions they’re hoping Jones’ ex-boyfriend could bring the closure her family needs.

“Please do what you can do and bring us some type of closure.” Barnes said. “You know you did whatever, I don’t know just please, just.”

“It’ll help the family get closure,” Bell said completing her niece’s thought.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral costs. If you wish to help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/christina-jones-funeral-expenses.