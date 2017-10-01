Missouri school districts says not aware of child porn probe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Springfield Public Schools employee sent to federal prison for child pornography continued to work in the district for more than three years after attracting the attention of law enforcement.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the district said it was never told of the investigation until after the sentencing.

Carrie Anne Allred was hired by the district in September 2011. Over a period of nearly five years, she worked in cafeterias at four schools. A year into Allred’s employment, an undercover sting determined that her home computer was used to share images of child pornography.

A U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman said in a statement that “appropriate action” is taken if there’s evidence that a child is at risk.