Police block Webster Groves intersection after apparent shooting

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - An apparent shooting shut down an intersection of Webster Groves, MO Sunday afternoon. Webster Groves police have not yet released any official information, but FOX 2 was on the scene of Bell Avenue and Almentor.

There’s no word right now on who, if anyone, was shot but we did hear reports of three ambulances being called to the scene. One man on the scene was taken away in handcuffs.

While heading to the scene, FOX 2 came upon an accident between a Webster Groves police SUV and motorcycle. There’s no word right now on how this crash happened and if they were headed to the reported shooting.

As soon as we get more information both of these situations, we will give an update with the latest.