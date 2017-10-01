St.ART Street Art Festival encourages hope, healing, and dialogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS, MO - A group of artists representing an a amazing cross section of American culture converged on St Louis this weekend to celebrate diversity with hopes of bridging the racial divide in the region.

They were here for the St.ART Street Art Festival, a two day free art festival that brought in a dozen artists from around the country.

The paintings were inspired by the heart ,music, and poetry. Creations you would only see at the St. Louis Street Art Festival.

“There are a lot of different artists that come from all over the United States to celebrate the diversity of our communities “ said Sharon Mansfield.

On Saturday in Forest Park the artists created a piece in black and white to describe the problem and suggests dialogue. On Sunday in Fairground Park, the artists created a piece in color expressing their vision for the future.

The goal of the two-day event is to encourage hope, healing and positive dialogue through art.

St. Louis resident Michael Tompkins says the events in Ferguson inspired him to start the event.

“It’s the 50 Anniversary of the assignation of Dr. Martin Luther King and when I read his last speech he gave In Atlanta I realize not much has happened in 50 years,” said Tompkins .

The art fest was planned ahead of the recent protests in the wake of the Jason Stockley decision, but with the same goal to bring some of the feelings of the in the community to light through art.