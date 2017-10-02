Barnes-Jewish Hospital to provide free seasonal flu shots

ST. LOUIS, MO — Barnes-Jewish Hospital will once again be providing free seasonal flu shots to anyone in the community six months and older beginning Monday (Oct. 2).
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms like fever, body aches and sore throat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year.
Doctors say the best way to protect yourself against the flu is to get vaccinated. More than 20,000 people were vaccinated at Barnes-Jewish flu shot clinics in 2016.
City of St. Louis
Monday, Oct. 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby
One Barnes-Jewish Hospital Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the South Garage for $2/hr
Monday, Oct. 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 4
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby
4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the North Garage and Forest Park/Laclede Garage for $2/hr
West St. Louis County
Sunday, Oct. 8
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Free parking is available on-site
South St. Louis County
Sunday, Oct. 15
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center - South County
5225 Midamerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129
Free parking is available on-site
North St. Louis County
Sunday, Oct. 22
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital
Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
Free parking is available on-site
For more information, visit barnesjewish.org/flushots or call 314-TOP-DOCS (867-3627).