Cold War radiation testing in US widespread, author claims

ST. LOUIS – Three members of Congress are demanding answers after a St. Louis scholar’s book revealed details of how the U.S. government sprayed, injected and fed radiation and other dangerous materials to countless people in secret Cold War-era testing.

St. Louis sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor wrote “Behind the Fog: How the U.S. Cold War Radiological Weapons Program Exposed Innocent Americans.” The health ramificaions of the tests are unknown. She acknowledges that tracing diseases like cancer to specific causes is difficult.

But three congressmen who represent areas where testing occurred _ Democrats William Lacy Clay of Missouri, Brad Sherman of California and Jim Cooper of Tennessee _ say they’re outraged.

Martino-Taylor used Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain previously unreleased information, find that radiation testing was conducted across the U.S. and in Canada and England.