Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…OCTOBER 3,, 2017

.

The southerly flow remains in place today…a little more moisture trying to work up from the south…still mild to warm with more clouds…thinking a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday…Mostly cloudy Wednesday with some spotty rain. A better shot of scattered showers and a few storms Thursday into the weekend…no all day rain…but we will take every drop we can get…fingers crossed.