ST. LOUIS, MO — The Gateway Arch is among the landmarks where the FAA is cracking down on drone flights. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the ban comes at the request of national security and law enforcement agencies.

The ban restricts drone flights up to 400 feet on the Arch grounds and at the Old Courthouse. The new rule goes into effect Thursday.

Some other sites included are the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore and The Hoover Dam.