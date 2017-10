Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — They are on a mission to educate and empower preteen girls and the people who love them. Director Gina Marten and Debra Hollinsworth are here to tell us about "Girls in the Know."

'Girls in the Know' Fundraiser

5:30pm - 8:00pm Thursday

Vue 17

1034 S. Brentwood Blvd. ~ 17th Floor

Richmond Heights

www.Girlsintheknow.org