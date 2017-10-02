How St. Louis may lure Amazon’s 2nd headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Amazon is searching for a place to put its second headquarters. A lot of folks think St. Louis would be the perfect location. The company expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

This could inject billions of dollars into the local economy.

A regional effort is now underway to entice Amazon to set up shop in the area. Aaron Perlut of the St. Louis based integrated communication firm Elasticity has more about the area's chances of catching this big fish..