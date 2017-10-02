Illinois college offers free tuition for low income students

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A liberal arts college in southern Illinois is offering free tuition to area families earning less than $60,000 a year.

WUIS Radio reports that Blackburn College in Carlinville is making the offer to lower income students from Macoupin County. Students will have to meet the regular admission requirements and apply for financial aid.

President John Comerford says the program will allow students to go to school locally, which could boost local employment and communities.

Founded 1837, roughly 600 students attend the four-year college.

Information from: WUIS-FM.