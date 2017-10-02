Jim Edmonds says daughter was at Las Vegas concert during mass shooting

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds said his daughter was at a country music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Edmonds took to Instagram Monday morning and said his daughter, Hayley, was “running for her life” at an outdoor Jason Aldean concert along the Sunset Strip. He said Hayley called him overnight to say she was okay.

My little girl survived the scariest movement imaginable in Vegas last night. Actually running for her life. We got that phone in the middle of the night you don’t want to get as a parent. Thank god she is ok. Some friends not accounted for yet. Pray for the people in Vegas our family and friends included. 🙏🙏🙏 picture taken earlier that day.

At a news conference Monday morning, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said 58 people were killed and more than 500 people injured in the shooting. Authorities said the suspected gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was firing onto the crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay resort.