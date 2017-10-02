Missouri mother wants tougher charges in daughter’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A mother is questioning the charges filed against a man accused of providing alcohol to her 19-year-old daughter, who died with a blood-alcohol content that was seven times higher than the state’s legal limit.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 22-year-old Keelan Miller, of Sedalia, is free on bond on charges of abandonment of a corpse and evidence tampering in the death of Camille Crews.

Court records say Miller woke up last November to find Crews dead. Police say Miller called 911, but with a fake name and only after dragging the corpse outside of the apartment, throwing away some of her clothes and washing thebedsheets.

Crews’ mother, Serena Latham, wants a manslaughter charge. But prosecutors say state law won’t support it. Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

