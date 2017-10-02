MASCOUTAH, IL — No more free parking at Mid-America Airport in Mascoutah. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that you’ll have to start paying next year. It could happen as soon as April.

What airport officials have yet to decide is the amount you’ll be charged to park. Mid-America’s Airport director says the daily fee could be $5-$7. Hourly charges will also be considered.

The extra revenue could help the long-struggling facility’s bottom line.