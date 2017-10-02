Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer is a sweet and loving 1.5-year-old terrier mix who is looking for a second chance at finding a happily ever after.

Summer was recently brought back to the MEHS because her previous family was no longer able to care for her.

She's very energetic and would do well in a home where she can be involved in family activities.

If you are interested in learning more about Summer, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, the Metro East Humane Society will hold a vaccine microchip clinic at its facility on Saturday, October 7 from 9 am to noon. The clinic is open to all and no appointments are necessary.