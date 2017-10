HIGHLAND, IL – Police say there was an explosion at a Highland business. A gas explosion occurred in the Gateway Cylinder building at around 10:15am.

It is not clear if anyone is injured or what led to the explosion. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Little smoke still coming from a Gateway Cylinder building where Highland, IL police say a gas explosion happened @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/mLBJA2SNSR — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) October 2, 2017