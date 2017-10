Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new program is starting at St. Louis city and County libraries that officials say could change lives. Adult learners age 25 and older will now have a second chance to earn a high school diploma.

There are than 90,000 adults in our region without a high school degree. This program has the ability to change a lot of lives.

Enrollment begins today: www.SLCL.org/cohs