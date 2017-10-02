Summit for Food and the Environment at Saint Louis University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — In most of America we take water for granted. All we have to do is turn on the tap and pour as much as we need. Many people in the world do not have that luxury. Researchers at Saint Louis University are working to change that.

Saint Louis University is hosting a summit to address the challenge of feeding a growing population in the world. Experts in a variety of fields will talk about food security and the ecosystem. They will share research and suggest solutions.

Summit for Food and the Environment:

Thursday, October 5, 2017

10:30am - 6:00pm

Pere Marquette Gallery, Dubourg Hall 2nd Floor

221 N. Grand Blvd. St. Louis, Mo 63108