Suspicious fire at Wellston city councilwoman’s home

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit is at the home of a Wellston city councilwoman. The structure caught fire overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say the fire is being considered suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the home on Hobart in Wellston just before 2am Monday. The deputy chief of the Mid-County Fire Protection District Louis Moore says crews were able to put the fire out before the house was destroyed. There is fire, smoke and water damage to several areas of the house.

Moore says a firefighter smelled gasoline at the scene. There was two ignition points found in the back of the home. One of those points was at a back corner and the other one near a window.

We spoke off camera with the woman who lives at the home. She is Wellston city councilwoman Linda Garner.

She says that she saw smoke and was able to get out safely. We understand Garner was sleeping and a smoke alarm woke her up. Her dog was able to get out as well.

No firefighters were hurt fighting the blaze.