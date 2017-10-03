4-year-old dies in fire in central Missouri trailer fire

MCGIRK, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 4-year-old child has died in a fire in a central Missouri trailer.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Moniteau County deputies learned a small child might be inside the trailer when they responded Monday to the fire in the small unincorporated community of McGirk. The sheriff’s department said in a news release that flames kept deputies from entering through the front door, so they broke out a window in the back of the trailer.

The deputies then attempted to locate the child through heavy smoke until fire crews arrived and found the child. The child was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive. The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Three deputies were treated for smoke inhalation and later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.