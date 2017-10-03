8th Annual KaleidoHope Gala at Chase Park Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s also time for Gateway to Hope’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Gateway to Hope is a local organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients and helps them get the care they need. Francine Katz and Rick Rovak from its board of directors joined us to discuss their 8th Annual KaleidoHope Gala this weekend at the Chase Park Plaza.

8th Annual KaleidoHope Gala

Chase Park Plaza Hotel

Saturday, October 7

6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: www.gthstl.org