Baby delivered after pregnant mother fatally shot has died

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say attempts have failed to save a baby girl born after her pregnant mother was a fatal victim of Chicago gun violence.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the baby died Monday afternoon.

The girl’s mother, 20-year-old Charnella Lemon, was sitting Friday in a parked vehicle with 33-year-old Terrence Carter when someone approached on foot and shot them both.

Authorities say Carter of Sauk Village was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lemon of Dolton suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. Her baby, Jenae Lemon, was delivered and had been listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.