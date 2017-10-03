Blues Finalize 2017-18 Season Opening Roster

The St. Louis Blues roster to start the 2017-18 season is set at it’s 23 player limit and it has a young flavor to it. The team announced the roster on Monday, October 2nd after a competitive training camp ended. Three rookies are among the 23 players to make the club. Tage Thompson, Vince Dunn and Wade Megan all made great impressions and will stick with the big club.

For Tage Thompson, the Blues number one draft pick in 2016, he is excited to make this team.

For defenseman Vince Dunn, his approach fly "under the radar" and let the club notice your steady work in camp.

Here is the St. Louis Blues roster to start the 2017-18 season. It all begins on Wednesday, October 4th when the Blues play the Stanley Cup Champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins in the steel city. The Blues home opener will be on Saturday, October 7th when the Dallas Stars featuring former Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock come to Scottrade Center.

St. Louis Blues Opening Night Roster

#4 Carl Gunnarsson - D

#6 Joel Edmundson - D

#9 Scottie Upshall - RW

#10 Brayden Schenn - C

#17 Jaden Schwartz - LW

#22 Chris Thorburn - RW

#23 Dmitrij Jaskin - RW

#26 Paul Stastny - C

#27 Alex Pietrangelo - D

#28 Kyle Brodziak - C

#29 Vince Dunn - D

#32 Tage Thompson - C

#34 Jake Allen - G

#39 Nate Prosser - D

#40 Carter Hutton - G

#41 Robert Bortuzzo - D

#49 Ivan Barbashev - C

#55 Colton Parayko - D

#56 Magnus Paajarvi - LW

#61 Wade Megan - C

#70 Oskar Sundqvist - C

#71 Vladimir Sobotka - LW

#91 Vladimir Tarasenko - RW

Injured Reserve

#12 Zach Sanford - LW

#15 Robby Fabbri - C

#19 Jay Bouwmeester - D

#20 Alexander Steen - LW

Injured Non-Roster Players

#21 Patrik Berglund - C

#37 Klim Kostin - C (lower-body injury - out for 7-10 days)

#45 Luke Opilka - G