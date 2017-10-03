Bob Seger postpones St. Louis and 18 other shows for medical issue
ST. LOUIS, MO — An urgent medical issue has postponed 19 tour dates for Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band. The band says in a release that Seger’s vertebrae issues will suspend the tour.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” writes Seger.
Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates. See updates here.
The following tour dates have been postponed:
- Sep 30 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Oct 5 – Greenville, SC- Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
- Oct 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
- Oct 14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
- Oct 19 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct 21 – Frisco, TX – Ford Center at The Star
- Oct 24 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
- Oct 26 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
- Oct 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov 2 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
- Nov 4 – Inglewood, CA The Forum
- Nov 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Center
- Nov 9 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Nov 11 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena
- Nov 13 – Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena
- Nov 15 – St. Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center
- Nov 17 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena