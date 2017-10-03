Bob Seger postpones St. Louis and 18 other shows for medical issue

ST. LOUIS, MO — An urgent medical issue has postponed 19 tour dates for Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band. The band says in a release that Seger’s vertebrae issues will suspend the tour.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” writes Seger.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates. See updates here.

The following tour dates have been postponed: