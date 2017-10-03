Building Commissioner, on probation, won`t allow Normandy woman to move into her own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO - A Building Commissioner, guilty of impersonating a police officer, is keeping a woman from living in her own home. It`s in Normandy, where Kelly Robertson has been paying the mortgage on her new home since May. She claims the City of Normandy is keeping her out for things like extra coats of paint.

Robertson said, “Five months now of paying that we cannot live in this home. They refuse to let us in. They will not pass us on stuff.”

She said inspectors demanded a screen behind the glass on the front door. Then she says they want more paint on walls. Robertson added, “These are not chipping. They`re not fading. When I pointed out that they`re fine the Mayor`s response was `That`s your opinion. Your opinion is wrong.”

Rodney Jarrett is Normandy`s Building Commissioner. A St. Louis County Judge sentenced him in April for impersonating a police officer. He`s on two years’ SIS probation for the misdemeanor after pulling over someone in a code enforcement truck for running a stop sign.

Reporter Chris Hayes asked Jarrett, “I`m wondering if that`s a sign that you are just pushing the boundaries.” Jarrett responded, “I don`t think so. I mean people are entitled to their opinion, but I don`t think so.” He added about the conviction, “That`s just a situation that happened and it`s dealt with.”

Kelly says the inspections are confusing. She pointed out one page that states all her smoke detectors work while another page states they failed. Building Commissioner Jarrett told me it was another inspector who`s responsible for the confusion. He added, “I did not do the primary inspection. I did the second inspection and when I tested the smoke detectors they worked.”

Then there`s a gas line Kelly doesn`t need because of her electric range. It was capped, but she claims inspectors made her put in a valve in the event she wants a gas stove in the future. Now the Building Commissioner says it`s not required. He explained, “We had a conversation about that and that was fine. We agreed that was fine, but typically we have them put one in. We never know what the resident`s going to do (in the future).”

Now Kelly`s hoping her third inspection will pass and she can finally move into the home in which she`s been paying a mortgage since May.