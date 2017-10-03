ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Back in the day people could spend their entire lives working for one company but times are changing. According to a new AARP national survey, 20 percent of workers 50-years-old and older say they looked for a new job in the last year. A whopping 35 percent say that they will either ‘very likely’ (18 percent) or ‘somewhat likely’ look for a new position in the next three years.

Jena Setzfand, Senior Vice President of AARP, joined us via satellite to discuss career changes for older workers.