Clerk admits to scheme to obtain truck with public money

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A former mid-Missouri county clerk has pleaded guilty to stealing after he used public money to pay off a pickup truck.

The Missouri attorney general’s office announced Monday in a news release that Darryl Kempf was placed on two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution as part of a plea deal.

Issues arose when he used Cooper County funds to lease a truck on the county’s behalf. He then improperly used county funds to pay off the reminder of the lease.

He also asked his deputy clerk to sign an affidavit saying the truck was being given to him and had the vehicle titled in his name in the Columbia license office. Because it was a gift, Kempf did not have to pay sales tax on the vehicle.