Crystal City High School evacuated after man steals car; police search for suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Crystal City High School superintendent says they were notified by police of a fugitive in the area. Students there were evacuated to the grade school next door. Parents were then called to pick up their high school students from the grade school.

The search area moved away from the high school, but classes had already been cancelled for Tuesday.

Lt. Higgenbotham with the Jefferson County Sheriff’S Department says that there was a stolen car from Ingram’s Market in the area of Z at A at around 6am Tuesday. Herculaneum Police attempted to stop the 2008 Ford Focus and lost sight of the car.

The car crashed in Crystal City and the suspect fled on foot. The man is described as bi-racial, with tattoos on his neck, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. There is no indication that he was armed.