Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…OCTOBER 4, 2017

The two elements in play today and into part of the weekend…the moist southerly flow and a slow moving front from the west that will hang up…as a result not alot of change in the weather from today into Saturday…changeable skies, humid with waves of showers and a few thunderstorms…best shot at strong storms would be Saturday…the rest of the time scattered and waves of showers and a few mainly small storms…temps each day in the 70’s to near 80 degrees…Sunday looks like a break…but only a break…there may be some tropical action that needs to be watched in the Gulf.