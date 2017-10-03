Donate new or used instruments at participating Starbucks locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Share the gift of music with area kids. This month you can bring new or used instruments at participating Starbucks locations.

Your donation to the instrument drive helps area schools and music programs throughout the St. Louis region.The goal is to put instruments in the hands of those who couldn’t otherwise afford one.

Director Jessica Hutchinson tells us the impact her efforts could have on young musicians.

Music for Lifelong Achievement Instrument Drive

Drop your used or new instruments off

Participating Starbucks locations

Now through October 29th

www.SupportMFLA.org

314-533-9900