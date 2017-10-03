Driver charged in Missouri bus wreck that killed teacher

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A man who was driving without a license has been charged in a fiery Missouri school bus wreck that killed a cross-county coach as he was driving girls to a meet.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 26-year-old Brandon Brill, of Clark, was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Bond is set at $1 million.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight says Brill had been charged with driving without a license at least five times before the Thursday afternoon crash that killed 37-year-old Brian Simpson. The Missouri State Patrol says Brill was driving a pickup truck that crossed the center line. The bus was knocked on its side and caught on fire. The patrol says the runners suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Simpson also taught in the Harrisburg School District.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com