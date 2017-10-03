Endangered person advisory issued after police find burned car of missing man

BRIDGETON, MO – The state of Missouri has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing Bridgeton man. Dmondre Williams, 20, texted a family member that he was going to his vehicle and kill himself with a rifle at around 3:00am Tuesday morning. His burned vehicle was found in a remote area of Bridgeton.

It appears that investigators did not locate a body. Police are asking the public to help find Williams. He is described as a black male, 6’0″ tall, 200lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.