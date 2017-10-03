Father wanted for taking 2-year-old son from St. Charles city home

UPDATE: The toddler is safe and his father is in police custody. Anthony Irvin III was located in St. Louis. Police working to reunite the boy with his mother.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A search is underway for a father who took his two-year-old son from the St. Charles city home where the child lives with his mother. The incident took place about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3) in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street, near Lindenwood University.

St. Charles City Police say the man, Anthony Irvin III, does not have custody of the child, Anthony M. Irvin.

Police say Irvin contacted the child’s mother early Tuesday morning asking to see his son. He was allowed to come over to the home on Chesstal but later took the child without permission.

He was was last seen leaving the area in a newer model maroon Ford Mustang. There were two other adults in the vehicle: Irvin’s aunt and an unidentified male who was driving the car.

Police say they may be en route to the 1100 block of Riverview in St. Louis City. Police say Irvin was armed with a handgun, but they do not believe the child is in danger.

The child was last seen wearing a white shirt with an insect design on the front, black shorts with red and grey stripes, and white gym shoes.

.@SCPDMO says Anthony Irvin III was located in St. Louis, the child is safe. Police working to reunite the boy with his mother. @FOX2now — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) October 3, 2017

.@SCPD working to get #AmberAlert issued following the abduction of 2yo Anthony M. Irvin, taken by his father, Anthony Irvin III @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/qO6SDrCWhY — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) October 3, 2017