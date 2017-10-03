× GOP congressmen say Rauner `let down’ Illinois on abortion

CHICAGO (AP) _ Republicans in Illinois’ congressional delegation are criticizing Gov. Bruce Rauner for signing legislation expanding taxpayer-funded abortion.

The Republican congressmen on Tuesday touted their support for the bill outlawing most late-term abortions. They said Rauner “let down taxpayers and the unborn” last week by signing a law permitting Medicaid and government health-insurance abortion coverage. He previously suggested he’d veto the bill, but last week said he’s pro-choice.

Illinois House Republican floor leader Peter Breen says an intraparty challenge to Rauner in March is “inevitable” as a result.

Although its prospects in the U.S. Senate is doubtful, the House passed legislation making it a crime for anyone to perform most abortions on fetuses believed to be 20 weeks into development.

Congressmen Peter Roskam, John Shimkus, Randy Hultgren, Rodney Davis, Adam Kinzinger, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost released the statement in support of the legislation.