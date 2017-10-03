Man suspected of punching jogger arrested, charged

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old man for allegedly attacking a jogger last week in the Central West End.

According to St. Louis police, the attack happened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 28 near N. Newstead and Laclede avenues. The victim, a woman in her 30s, said she was approached while jogging and punched in the face. Though the punch didn’t knock her down, the victim did suffer a black eye as a result.

The victim said many people were around at the time and rushed to her aid while others followed the suspect until they lost him.

Detectives examined surveillance video from the time of the attack and, thanks to facial recognition technology from the city’s real-time crime center, identified the suspect as Carlton Warner.

Warner was eventually apprehended and charged with third-degree assault.