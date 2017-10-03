Officers fatally shoot man accused of charging with pipe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say officers have shot and killed a man after he charged with a metal pipe and asked if they wanted to die.

Jefferson City police said in a news release that officers were responding early Tuesday to a domestic disturbance when they encountered a 40-year-old white man who’d threatened officers previously.

The release says he broke out several windows and told officers to shoot him before charging at them with the pipe. The release says the officers were forced out of the building and into the street, where they shot the man when he continued to advance toward them.

The unidentified suspect died at a hospital. The release says he was involved in a domestic dispute in June with a victim who’d been assaulted “at least 45” other times.