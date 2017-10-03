Police officer shot multiple times speaks to domestic center

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (AP) _ A veteran Chicago police officer who’s recovering from a 2014 off duty shooting will speak at a suburban domestic violence center later this month.

Officer Samella Ramirez tells The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown that she’s 95 percent recovered after being shot multiple times in the face, neck and arm.

Authorities say the shooter is serving a 37-year sentence in the case. He’s been identified as the ex-boyfriend of Ramirez’ daughter, who was also injured in the shooting. Prosecutors say the shooter fired 12 rounds.

Both Ramirez and her daughter plan to share their stories at an Oct. 14 event hosted by the Crisis Center of South Suburbia.

Ramirez was with the Chicago Police Department for more than 20 years.