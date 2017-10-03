× Protesters being arrested, after shutdown part of I-64 in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – Around 7:45 pm protesters parked and walked onto Interstate 64 eastbound near Compton Tuesday night. Police say protesters have blocked traffic on I-64 in several places: Market, Compton and Kingshighway.

Motorist were for a time being urged to use alternate routes to downtown St. Louis.

The protesters were continuing to show their anger over the Jason Stockley verdict, in which he was found not guilty in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The St. Louis police department estimated around 100 protesters were marching on the interstate.

We the marchers moved off the interstate, all lanes were reopened.

Protesters then marched to Jefferson Avenue, and marching to Jefferson and Market, where police officers were given orders to start arresting protesters on mass just before 8:30 pm.

Officers on scene at Jefferson and Market give arrest orders. All demonstrators on the scene are under arrest. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Protesters off highway, now on Jefferson Ave north of 64. Police line blocking street. Protesters moved off road onto sidewalk #stlverdict pic.twitter.com/jTS12vHA5M — Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) October 4, 2017