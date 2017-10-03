Religious leaders are offering comfort for those in need, following mass shooting in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO – The tragic Las Vegas shooting has local faith leaders offering comfort for those in grief. Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh is the senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Creve Coeur. She said faith and prayer can help be a guide for those struggling with grief.

“I think we also at the same time have to balance that with action,” said Hersh. She said the action could be giving blood or something as simple as treating strangers with more kindness.

Hersh said anyone is welcome to Temple Emanuel’s sanctuary for reflection.

“I do pray for an end to this senseless violence and murder in our great country,” she said.

The Journey Church also welcomes anyone struggling with grief over Monday’s horrific act of violence.

“My initial reaction like everyone else was just horror and grief,” said Pastor Scott Hickox, senior pastor of The Journey West County.

He said the church provides a place where people in mourning can find healing.

“Having a body of believers, a community of faith around you where you can share, be honest with, grieve with, cry with, have people pray with you it’s hugely important and we’ve heard that over and again from our people,” said Hickox.

He said the Christian faith provides a rock to stand on when faced with grief. He said his most recent sermon on Sunday talked about God’s power, suffering and hope.

“We have small groups of people, community groups that meet around the city throughout the week and those are places where people can come together,” said Hickox.