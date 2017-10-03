Scattered showers expected through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We are at the start of an unsettled weather pattern that will bring some much needed rain to the St. Louis region. It won’t be raining all the time, but we’ll see a chance of wet weather on and off through Saturday. Scattered rain showers, windy, and mild Tuesday with highs in the low 80°s.

Another chance of a few scattered showers and storms arrives early Wednesday and lingers through the morning. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70°s.