Sleep technology tools, tips that lead to better rest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Sleep expert Dr. Christopher Winter joined us today from Santa Clara California. He is a board-certified and internationally recognized sleep medicine specialist, as well as a board-certified neurologist.

His unique way of explaining sleep has made him a highly sought-after speaker and consultant for professional sports organizations with clients including the San Francisco Giants, the New York Rangers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also regularly consults with United States military groups as well as business and large corporations.

Dr. Winter joined us via satellite to discuss the latest sleep technology tools and tips that could lead to a better night`s sleep.

To learn more visit: http://www.SLEEPFOUNDATION.ORG