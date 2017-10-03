Song of the Day – Variety’s Wizard of Oz

“We’re Off To See The Wizard!” The 9th annual Variety Children’s Theatre is coming to the Touhill Performing Arts Center this October. Dorothy and her magical friends from Oz will sing and dance their way into your heart!

Please join us at the Touhill this October as Dorothy and her magical friends from Oz sing and dance their way down the Yellow Brick Road in the 9th annual Variety Children’s Theatre production of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz”! As always, professional actors and a full orchestra are joined by an inclusive children’s ensemble featuring talented kids with special needs. Theatre professionals serve as mentors for youth in both on-stage acting and backstage production roles, as they work together to bring to life the classic “I CAN” story of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion for the whole family to experience and enjoy.

