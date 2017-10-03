St. Louis measure would limit police actions at protests

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people yesterday protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 18, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the fourth day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people yesterday protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 18, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the fourth day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis aldermen will consider a bill that would limit the way police respond to protests.
Police have drawn criticism for using chemical agents and dispersing crowds in demonstrations since mid-September, when a judge acquitted white former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of black drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.
Alderwoman Megan Green’s proposal filed this week would repeal an existing ordinance on unlawful assemblies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri helped draft the bill, which it says would help protect protesters’ First Amendment rights.
The ACLU says the bill also limits when officers can use tear gas and pepper spray as a tactic to get people to leave a demonstration. It would also prohibit use of such chemical agents on people when they’re restrained.
