St. Louis Symphony bringing in the Blues for ‘Athletes of the Orchestra’

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne will be helping the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra with an October 15th concert. Sports-themed music will be the main attraction for “Athletes of the Orchestra.” The St. Louis Blues and their mascot Louie will also make an appearance.

Kilcoyne will be narrating a performance of Casey at the Bat. The Blues’ march will also be accompanied by video highlights.

Pre-concert activities include photos with Louie and playing your favorite instrument in the SLSO Instrument Playground from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

Children’s tickets for Athletes of the Orchestra start at $8 and all tickets are less than $20. Tickets may be purchased here or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.