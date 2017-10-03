Police investigate stabbing outside St. Louis City Hall

According to a police incident report, the stabbing occurred at 2:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Market Street in downtown St. Louis.
The victim told police the suspect approached him and stabbed him multiple times unprovoked, then ran away.
At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition. Police placed the suspect as wanted and are investigating the incident.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office released a statement in regards to the case:
"This case is under active investigation by both the Circuit Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. We are very close to gathering the evidence we need to move forward with this prosecution. If anyone has any information about these violent incidents, please contact my office or the police department."