Police investigate stabbing outside St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS - Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a 50-year-old man suspected of stabbing a 23-year-old man in the head, arm, and side on Sunday.

According to a police incident report, the stabbing occurred at 2:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

The victim told police the suspect approached him and stabbed him multiple times unprovoked, then ran away.

At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition. Police placed the suspect as wanted and are investigating the incident.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office released a statement in regards to the case: