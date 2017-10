ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Would you be able to make a life or death, split second decision as part of your job? That’s what the pilots of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds face every day.

It takes a special person with a special brain to be able to do that.

Thunderbird Pilot, lt. Col Kevin Walsh and SSM Health Neurosurgeon, Dr. Saleem Abdul Rauf, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.