University of Missouri fraternity closed by national charter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A fraternity chapter at the University of Missouri has been closed down because of several violations of alcohol and other policies.

The national Sigma Phi Epsilon organization closed the chapter.

In the spring 2017 semester, the fraternity was found to have violated earlier probationary limits on events with alcohol. The probation was extended until May of next year.

University spokesman Christian Basi said in an email that the extended probation banned all events with alcohol until chapter leaders went through a training program and met with Greek Life administrators to discuss responsible decision-making.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the fraternity was disciplined in three of the four semesters immediately before the spring 2017 violations.

Basi said no current disciplinary actions are pending against the fraternity.