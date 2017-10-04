$65 million Loews hotel planned for second phase of Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Loews Hotels is coming to St. Louis and will part of the Ballpark Village $260 million expansion project. It is the company's first St. Louis area hotel and will be its second hotel named Live! By Loews.

Teaming up with the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, the $65 million Live! By Loews will be built directly across from Busch Stadium at 8th Street and Clark.

Live! by Loews will celebrate the rich history of St. Louis! It will be a spectacular destination for sports fans, families, and visitors, as well as a premier location for meetings and special events. The plan is to transform Clark Street into one of the most unique city streets in all of professional sports.

Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will feature:

• 216 luxury guestrooms, including 19 suites

• 17,000 square feet of meeting and special event space that boasts incredible views of Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch. Located on the hotel’s second level, these spaces include:

o A Grand Ballroom that flows out to an outdoor amenity deck

o An Executive Board Room

o Several break out meeting rooms

o An expansive, exclusive outdoor event terrace

• Great Room Lounge and Outdoor Terrace: A sophisticated central gathering place that offers both indoor and outdoor guest experiences. Located on the first level, the Great Room lounge area and outdoor terrace will provide guests the opportunity to enjoy premier food and beverage offerings, private dining options, and an impressive digital AV experience that showcases sports, entertainment and art.

• Fitness facility, lobby and porte-cochere entrance with 24-hour valet services

According to a news release, over the past three years the company has expanded its Midwest presence, with the additions of Loews Chicago, Loews Chicago O’Hare and Loews Minneapolis. Earlier this year, Loews also announced the 800-room, Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel, which will open in early 2020.